Remembering Woody Williams This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia lost a favorite son and a national hero Wednesday. He survived World War II and was part of the “greatest generation.” Woody Williams was 98. We remember Williams and hear about some of his war experiences in his own words.

