© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Remembering Woody Williams This West Virginia Morning

Published June 30, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
063022 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia lost a favorite son and a national hero Wednesday. He survived World War II and was part of the “greatest generation.” Woody Williams was 98. We remember Williams and hear about some of his war experiences in his own words.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning Hershel “Woody” WilliamsWorld War II