Farming For Foster Care And Examining The History, Future Of Dog Racing, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we begin a new, four-part radio series examining the history and future of greyhound racing. By next year, West Virginia will have the last two greyhound racing tracks in the United States. Part one of this series takes us to the track, where wagering patrons and a staff of greyhound handlers keep the tote boards lit up and the dogs running.

Also, in this show, the first commercial farm to be staffed and operated by foster care youth is being built at the Stepping Stones Residential Treatment Facility in Wayne County.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

