A True Crime Appalachian Ballad And Roe V. Wade Vigils This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from Inside Appalachia about ballads and the stories they tell about Appalachian history and culture. One such story about a true-life bandit was changed through a ballad called Otto Wood.

Also, vigils and protests across the state were mobilized by organizations like Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union following Friday’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, including one such vigil in the Eastern Panhandle’s Shepherdstown.

A coal firm controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family has also reached a nine-digit settlement agreement with a Swiss bank.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning