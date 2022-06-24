Pop Star Millipedes And Our Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Appalachian millipede scientist Derek Hennen talks about the discovery of newly discovered regional species — including one named after megastar Taylor Swift.

Also, recovery efforts continue after West Virginia flash flooding took 23 lives and caused overwhelming destruction six years ago.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is also set to create 15 Virtual Access Sites statewide alongside the State of West Virginia’s Department of Veterans’ Assistance, and city, state and national officials celebrated the start of a project to improve bus service in southern West Virginia.

Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes to us from Steve Earle & the Dukes as they perform “Union, God, and Country.” It’s from the band’s newest release, “Ghosts of West Virginia,” an album of songs that Earle created for the play Coal Country.

