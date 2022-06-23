© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

COVID-19 Vaccines And The Highs And Lows Of Gasoline Prices, This West Virginia Morning

Published June 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, the United States is dedicating billions of dollars to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing. The goal is to boost our own inventories and increase global supplies.

Also, in this show, in West Virginia, gasoline prices are seeing extreme highs and lows. West Virginia Public Broadcasting spoke with some state petroleum and retail experts on the polarity in what you’re paying at the pump.

West Virginia Morning COVID-19 VaccineGas PricesGasolineCoronavirus Pandemic