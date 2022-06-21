Connecting To Clean Tap Water And Limiting Coal Dust Exposure On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, some residents in Wyoming County are finding relief thanks to new water line installation projects. We visit Bud Mountain to hear how the new line is affecting residents.

Also, in this show, the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration recently announced new steps it would take to limit miners’ exposure to rock dust in coal mines. But Wes Addington, an attorney at the Appalachian Citizens Law Center, says few miners in central Appalachia are taking advantage of the law.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning