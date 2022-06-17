The Meaning Behind Juneteenth And Amy Helm Has Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, this weekend is the Juneteenth holiday. News Director Eric Douglas sat down with Charleston’s Rev. Ron English to find out more about the holiday, the history behind it and its impact.

Also, in this show, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes to us from Amy Helm and her band, who performed “Cotton And The Cane” from their recent album, What The Flood Leaves Behind.

