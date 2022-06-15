Storm Aftermath In Wheeling And New Shell Plant Brings Fear, Hope On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, thousands are still without power after severe storms passed through the region Tuesday morning. Wheeling was hit particularly hard. We check in with the area.

Also, in this show, a new Shell Oil plant is coming to Pennsylvania, and it’s bringing jobs with it but also some additional concerns. The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier spent time there to find out what people think as the plant opens.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

