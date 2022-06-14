Understanding The Pros And Cons Of Gas Tax Holidays On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia Legislature discussed a gas tax holiday last week to combat high prices. But it was declared “dead on arrival.” For some, a gas tax holiday might not be the best idea anyway. We talk with a WVU professor and economist who breaks down the pros and cons.

