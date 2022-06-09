COVID, Cannabis And First Responders Remember Sheriff's Deputy On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, medical cannabis is now available to more than 8,000 patients in the Mountain State, and doctors say more can be done to realize the product’s full potential.

Also, in this show, Nicholas County Deputy Sheriff Tom Baker was laid to rest Wednesday. We hear with those who came from near and far to pay their respects.

And we hear an excerpt from the latest episode of Us & Them, where host Trey Kay talks with medical experts who take their patient care beyond the bedside - to social media.

