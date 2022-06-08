The Impacts Of School Shootings On Child Mental Health, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, it’s been two weeks since the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas. We talk about the impacts these shootings have on child mental health. Keith Zullig, a researcher and professor at the West Virginia University School of Public Health, shares what we can do for our kids to help them feel safe. An extended version of this conversation will be available later today.

Also, in this show, labor advocates for decades have called for the federal government to take action on silica dust exposure. Now, new research has directly linked the dust as a driver of the black lung epidemic. Katie Myers from the Ohio Valley ReSource brings us this story.

