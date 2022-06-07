A Look At One Community's Tap Water Journey On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, after years of inconsistent access to tap water, some communities in McDowell County are now connected to a reliable water system. One of those communities is Keystone, where 74 percent of the population is Black.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares its latest story on birding and a book that makes birds easier to understand.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning