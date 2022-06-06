The Future Of Farming And A New Podcast Unpacks Morgantown Mystery On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a new podcast from Morgantown titled I Was Never There aims to shed new light on a 30-year-old disappearance against the backdrop of the era’s ‘Back to the Land’ movement. Also, in this show, WDIY in Pennsylvania has a story about vertical farming, and it might be the future of agriculture.

And crowds gathered Sunday along the route from Charleston to Summersville to pay their respects to a fallen West Virginia Deputy Sheriff. Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says deputy sheriff Tom Baker was killed Friday night while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area.

