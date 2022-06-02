Plant Love Stories And W.Va. Author Mesha Maren Talks New Book On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, author Mesha Maren's new novel, Perpetual West, uses characters to look at Appalachia from the perspective of an outsider. Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, brings us its latest story on plant love stories.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

