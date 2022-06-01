The Nuances Of Murder Ballads On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, murder ballads are a common part of folk and traditional forms of music. They were used to pass on the news, but also to provide morality lessons on how the community felt people — typically women — should act.

