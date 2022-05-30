Memorial Day And The Sounds Of The Vandalia Gathering This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning we take a look at how the Memorial Day holiday became a unique holiday for African American tourists visiting West Virginia during the late 19th century. And we listen to some of the sounds of the 45th Vandalia Gathering and how Mountain Stage won the Vandalia Award.

