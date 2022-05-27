How Folk Music Brought A Band Back Together After 50 Years, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, in the spring of 1968, during the height of the Vietnam War and the folk music resurgence of the late 1960s, five guys at West Virginia University formed a band. They called themselves The Prior Five.

Also, in this show, the late Doc Watson – an archetypal acoustic guitarist in folk and bluegrass genres – has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week, “Walk On Boy,” recorded in 2002.

