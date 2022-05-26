© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

The Gun Divide And Helping Those In Substance Use Recovery On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 26, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
052622 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, some businesses are hiring people in recovery as a way to find new employees and help others out. But they are also finding out that it takes more than just goodwill.

Also, in this show, we hear an excerpt from our latest episode of Us & Them, which explores the foundations of the Second Amendment.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

