West Virginia Morning

Exploring Appalachian Health And Martinsburg’s 250th On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 25, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we explore the major issues and opportunities for promoting the health and well-being of the people of Appalachia with Dr. Randy Wykoff, one of the editors of the book “Appalachian Health.” We also take a look at the city of Martinsburg as it celebrates its 250th anniversary and provide an update on the state legislature’s interim meetings in Morgantown as lawmakers sit in on a presentation on cannabis and the workplace.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

West Virginia Morning CannabisLegislative InterimsMartinsburgBooks