Exploring Appalachian Health And Martinsburg’s 250th On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we explore the major issues and opportunities for promoting the health and well-being of the people of Appalachia with Dr. Randy Wykoff, one of the editors of the book “Appalachian Health.” We also take a look at the city of Martinsburg as it celebrates its 250th anniversary and provide an update on the state legislature’s interim meetings in Morgantown as lawmakers sit in on a presentation on cannabis and the workplace.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.