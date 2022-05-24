© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Continued Challenges Of The Coronavirus Pandemic On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 24, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, while much of the country has returned to normal with regard to the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals and healthcare providers are still struggling. We talk with Doug Mitchell, Chief of Nursing for WVU hospitals, about how things are going and where we go from here.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

