Trains, Ballads And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, trains have been a large part of the American story since the first steam trains rolled down the tracks – and with them came songs and ballads.

Also, in this show, we listen to our Mountain Stage Song of the Week, which bluegrass standard bearers Alison Krauss & Union Station’s performance of “Let Me Touch You For A While.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our news director and producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning