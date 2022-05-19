Infrastructure Needs And How A Fayetteville Restaurant Sparked Community On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, how does a small town restaurant become more than just a restaurant, and what happens when it's gone? We learn about Fayetteville’s Secret Sandwich Society.

Also, in this show, the Biden administration’s commitment to infrastructure spending has brought renewed attention to the underpinnings of modern life. But improving infrastructure can mean different things even in the same state.

