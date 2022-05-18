Mine Wars Treason Trials And Pros, Cons Of New River Gorge Tourism On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the New River Gorge became a national park in 2020. It’s been a boon to Fayette County, but it has also come with heavier traffic. We hear from two student reporters who explore the safety concerns in their community.

Also, in this show, Shepherd University recognized the 100th anniversary of the post-Mine War treason trials in Charles Town. We learn more about this overlooked part of history.

