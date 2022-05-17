© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Home Birth, Pipeline Safety And A Surge In COVID-19 Cases On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 17, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
051722 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, a new documentary film is exploring why some Appalachian women are choosing home childbirth. Also, in this show, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, state officials say the pandemic is nowhere near over.

The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, brings us their latest story on CO2 pipeline safety risks and carbon capture initiatives.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning Home BirthPipeline SafetyThe Allegheny FrontCOVID-19Coronavirus Pandemic