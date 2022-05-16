Improving Outcomes For Foster Teens And A Documentary On Rural Midwifery On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, state disability agency leaders say the state is putting challenged teenagers at risk when they are discharged from the foster care system. And from Inside Appalachia, Roxy Todd talks to the writer and director of the documentary "Angels on Horseback".

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning