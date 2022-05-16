© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Improving Outcomes For Foster Teens And A Documentary On Rural Midwifery On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, state disability agency leaders say the state is putting challenged teenagers at risk when they are discharged from the foster care system. And from Inside Appalachia, Roxy Todd talks to the writer and director of the documentary "Angels on Horseback".

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning Foster Care SystemChild Mental HealthDepartment of Health and Human ResourcesMidwiferyInside Appalachia