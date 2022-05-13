The Many Cultures Of Appalachian Old-Time Music And John Inghram Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Appalachian old-time music brings together numerous cultures, including African Americans and Native Americans. Yet those musicians have often been denied and overlooked. One man is working to make old-time music more available to Black musicians, but he got into it in an unusual way.

Also, in this show, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week is by bassist, songwriter, and vocalist John Inghram. Inghram’s self-titled debut album features the single “Palisades.”

