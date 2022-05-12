Local Musician Gets His Shot On Mountain Stage And A Weedkiller Is Sparking Division On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Mountain Stage is a nationally known treasure that originates from Charleston, West Virginia. Getting your shot on that stage has been a big break for musician John Inghram who has been part of the music scene in the Kanawha Valley for more than 20 years.

Also, in this show, we hear an excerpt from the latest episode of Us & Them. A weedkilling chemical called dicamba is causing division in America’s farm country. It’s an herbicide that works with genetically modified seeds to prevent weeds. But in the past few years, concern has grown about unintended damage to other plants, trees, and insects.

