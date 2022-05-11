A Recap Of W.Va.'s 2022 Primary Election And A Concerning Landfill On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, our Government Reporter Randy Yohe gives us a breakdown of the results from Tuesday’s midterm Primary Election. Also, in this show, we learn about a landfill in Virginia that has a lot of people in Bristol complaining about a noxious stench.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

**Editors note: We mistakenly reported during the broadcast that Rep. Alex Mooney would face Lacy Watson in the November general election. Mooney will face Barry Wendell, and Rep. Carol Miller will face Lacy Watson in November.

