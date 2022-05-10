© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
How Agriculture And Cooking Are Helping With Substance Use Recovery On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, a business in southern West Virginia is getting national attention for the work it does to help people recovering from substance use disorder. The owner says the idea is pretty simple – nurture the community.

Also, in this show, The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, share its latest story on an invasive type of worm. If that isn’t creepy enough, they act like snakes.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

