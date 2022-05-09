W.Va. Author Talks Growing Up Queer And Indian In Appalachia On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, author Neema Avashia grew up in a neighborhood in Kanawha County as the daughter of immigrants. In her book, "Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place," she discusses growing up queer and Indian in West Virginia.

Also, in this show, the Fayette County Commission in March allocated $181,000 to the New River Humane Society and Fayette Animal Control Center. Members of the local human society say this funding won’t cover its yearly budget. Student reporters at the Fayette Institute of Technology, Evan Robinson and Matthew Light, looked into the situation and have this report.

