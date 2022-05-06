Fayetteville's Icelandic Approach To Teen Drinking And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Iceland went from having some of the worst teen drinking and smoking rates to one of the best. Now, Fayetteville, West Virginia is trying to replicate those results.

Also, in this show, singer, songwriter, and producer Maia Sharp has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week. She performs “Whatever We Are,” and she’s joined on back vocals is Mountain Stage host Kathy Mattea and southern soul singer Rissi Palmer.

