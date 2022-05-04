A Conversation With West Liberty University's President On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we talk with W. Franklin Evans, president of West Liberty University (WLU). WLU’s Board of Governors voted last fall to publicly censure Evans after he was accused by the faculty senate for plagiarizing sections of his speeches since taking office in January 2021.

Recently, a survey of the school’s faculty was conducted, gauging their level of support for Evans since the censure. Evans has said he thinks the survey was unfair and that race plays a major role in his continued criticism. Evans is the university’s first Black president. We listen to an excerpt from this conversation.

A longer version of this conversation will be made available later today.

