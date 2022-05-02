© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

Rail Shipping Problems And A Digital Author Archive On This West Virginia Morning

Published May 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, the rail industry has long been a backbone in the American shipping economy, but now it is facing a tremendous strain when it comes to getting agriculture and energy to market.

Also, in this show, a group of Marshall University students have launched a digital archive for a forgotten Appalachian author from Huntington.

