COVID Trust And The Spiritual Side Of Music On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Bluefield native Jess Baldwin has a new EP of original songs called Anima. Jim Lange, host of Eclectopia, spoke with Baldwin about her new album.

Also, in this show, some Americans say our divisions over social and political topics make them unsure who or what to trust. The pandemic shines a light on this reality. As COVID cases continue to rise and fall, Us & Them host Trey Kay talked with people at different points along this trust continuum.

