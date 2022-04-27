Simulation Reveals Ongoing Challenges After Incarceration, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, one out of every ten West Virginia children have a parent who has been incarcerated. As the adults navigate life after prison, the odds are stacked against them.

A few years ago, the West Virginia Council of Churches created the West Virginia Reentry Council to help people navigate the probationary system while juggling everyday responsibilities.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning