A History Of Ginseng And A Play About The Upper Big Branch Disaster On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a play about the victims of the Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster and their families will debut in West Virginia next month. “Coal Country” just ended a successful run Off-Broadway in New York City. WVPB spoke with Theater West Virginia’s Executive Director Scott Hill to learn more.

Also, in this show, history professor Luke Manget dug through community store records to gain insight into the wild herb trade in America, especially looking at Ginseng and its connection to Asia. We learn about his new book “Ginseng Diggers: A History of Root and Herb Gathering in Appalachia.”

