© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Podcast Shares Stories Of Black Americans Fleeing Slavery, This West Virginia Morning

Published April 25, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
042522 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we listen to a conversation with historian Kidada Williams who is the host of a podcast by Virginia Public Media and Molten Heart called “Seizing Freedom.” It includes stories of Black Americans who were enslaved in the South.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning Inside AppalachiaSlaveryPodcastsSeizing Freedom