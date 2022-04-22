'On Home' Subject Of New W.Va. Novel And Joan Osborne Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we talk with Buckhannon native Becca Spence Dobias who wrote a novel called “On Home.” In it, the main character returns home to West Virginia after tragedy strikes. It’s a place she thought she’d left behind forever.

Also, in this show, eight-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week. We listen to her groove-heavy version of Slim Harpo’s “Shake Your Hips.”

