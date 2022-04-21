Bird Flu, A Film Festival And Gilbert Mayor Talks Coalfields Revitalization On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we talk with Gilbert Mayor Jennifer Miller about the passage of House Bill 4479, which establishes the Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission.

Also, in this show, a wave of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has forced many United States poultry farmers to depopulate their flocks, and a short film festival is returning to Morgantown this weekend

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning