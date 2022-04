Helping Coalfield Communities Secure Federal Grants And A High School Athletics Legend On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the newly established Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission aims to help secure federal dollars to revitalize struggling coalfield communities.

Also, West Virginia Public Broadcasting's interim executive director Butch Antolini speaks with Jim Hamric about basketball history in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning