West Virginia Morning

W.Va. Film ‘Ambrosia’ Inspires Beckley Community, This West Virginia Morning

Published April 19, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we learn about an upcoming feature-length film set in Beckley called “Ambrosia.” It’s a slapstick comedy that’s set in a quirky bed and breakfast. The film’s two directors are from West Virginia, and nearly the entire cast and crew are, too. This story is part of the Inside Appalachia Folkways project.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode.

West Virginia Morning FilmmakingBeckleyFolkwaysAmbrosia