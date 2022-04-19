W.Va. Film ‘Ambrosia’ Inspires Beckley Community, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we learn about an upcoming feature-length film set in Beckley called “Ambrosia.” It’s a slapstick comedy that’s set in a quirky bed and breakfast. The film’s two directors are from West Virginia, and nearly the entire cast and crew are, too. This story is part of the Inside Appalachia Folkways project.

