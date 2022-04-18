Meeting A Luthier Craftsman And Finding More Mental Health Support On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Bob Smakula of Elkins has made a career out of fixing old musical instruments, so that modern musicians can continue to use them. We visit his shop and learn about his work.

Also, in this show, mental health providers in West Virginia say they could use more money and staff to better serve the state, but some help is on the way.

