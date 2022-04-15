How Art Can Help Humanize Homelessness And Janis Ian Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we explore the complexities of housing, homelessness, and community. A group called “Humans of Morgantown” is using art created by unhoused citizens to bring a humanizing perspective to the discussion.

Also, in this show, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes to us from folk-music icon Janis Ian, who joined us on her final tour. We listen to the Mountain Stage performance of her landmark hit from 1975, “At Seventeen.”

