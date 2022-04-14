Books Under Fire And Fracking Fines On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about an ongoing culture war in classrooms: book banning, and why some activists argue books need to be taken off school shelves.

Also, in this show, The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, has their latest story on fines against a company that allowed drilling mud to spill for up to a month.

