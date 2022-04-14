© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Books Under Fire And Fracking Fines On This West Virginia Morning

Published April 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
041422 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about an ongoing culture war in classrooms: book banning, and why some activists argue books need to be taken off school shelves.

Also, in this show, The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, has their latest story on fines against a company that allowed drilling mud to spill for up to a month.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

