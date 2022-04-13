Millions In Rental Assistance Unspent And A Retired DEP Inspector Talks Water Restoration, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, in our final segment of our new series West Virginia Water Trails, we hear from retired Department of Environmental Protection Inspector and Supervisor Bill Simmons. Simmons was instrumental in bringing a new stream restoration method to West Virginia. We hear about that experience.

Also, in this show, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but over the past year, the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program has made millions of dollars available to West Virginians to help with rent and utilities – but there are still millions of dollars going unspent.

