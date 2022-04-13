© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Millions In Rental Assistance Unspent And A Retired DEP Inspector Talks Water Restoration, This West Virginia Morning

Published April 13, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT
041322 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, in our final segment of our new series West Virginia Water Trails, we hear from retired Department of Environmental Protection Inspector and Supervisor Bill Simmons. Simmons was instrumental in bringing a new stream restoration method to West Virginia. We hear about that experience.

Also, in this show, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but over the past year, the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program has made millions of dollars available to West Virginians to help with rent and utilities – but there are still millions of dollars going unspent.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning WV WaterWest Virginia Department of Enivronmental ProtectionMountaineer Rental Assistance ProgramrentWater Treatment