Memoir Celebrates Man Behind 'Gilligan' And Marion County Protests Highlight Climate Change, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Bluefield native Dreama Denver is the wife of Bob Denver, better known as Gilligan from the television series Gilligan’s Island. Dreama spoke with West Virginia Public Broadcasting about her memoir which explores her life with Bob and their experience raising their autistic son Collin.

Also, in this show, the Grant Town Power Plant was the focus of protests last weekend that brought hundreds to Marion County. They were calling on U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to take action on climate change.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning