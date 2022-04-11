Attracting More Filmmakers To W.Va. On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, with the signing of House Bill 2096, West Virginia reinstates its film tax credit. We take a closer look at how the filmmaking incentive is expected to put thousands to work and bring millions of dollars into the state economy.

Also, in this show, we have The Allegheny Front’s latest story, all about recycling glass.

