Remembering One Woman's Honest Experience With Substance Use Disorder On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, last year we spoke with West Virginia filmmaker Tijah Bumgardner and her writing partner Ashley Ellis. At the time, the two were working on a fictional series based on Ellis’s experiences at an addiction rehab center. Since then, the film project has wrapped, but Ellis has passed away from her substance use disorder. We hear from Bumgardner and Ellis’ mother.

