© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Cleaning Up Gilbert Beach For Nostalgia, Tourism And Community Pride On This West Virginia Morning

Published April 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
040622 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, many West Virginians like to head to the beach in the summer for family vacation, but have you ever heard of Gibert Beach? We listen to the next installment of our series West Virginia Water Trails.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning WV WaterGilbert BeachSouthern West Virginia