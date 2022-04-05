Understanding The Success Of A W.Va. Hemp Business On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a business owned and operated by three generations of West Virginia women is gaining national attention. We learn about Moon Flower, a hemp business in Buckhannon.

Also, in this show, the largest solar farm in the eastern United States will be built on a former coal mine in southern West Virginia, the state has gone to trial against three prescription opioid makers, and West Virginia’s video lottery locations can now advertise what’s inside.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

